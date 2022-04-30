Nebraska softball drops game one to Buckeyes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ohio State used a five-run fourth inning - with all five runs scoring with two outs - to defeat the Nebraska softball team, 6-2, on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes improved to 30-13 and 10-8 in the Big Ten while Nebraska fell to 34-12 overall and 14-3 in conference play.

Olivia Ferrell (17-6) recorded the loss for the Huskers. Ferrell pitched the complete game, striking out five and giving up eight hits.

In the circle for the Buckeyes was graduate transfer Lexie Handley (18-7). Handley gave up five hits while striking out seven batters through seven innings.

Peyton Glatter led the Big Red on offense, recording a double in the top of the seventh, driving in NU’s two runs of the day. Cam Ybarra and Abbie Squier each added doubles of their own as well.

The Buckeyes were the first to record an extra-base hit. In the bottom of the third inning, a lead off double put a runner in scoring position. With two outs, a single through the right side scored the first run of the day to put the Buckeyes up, 1-0.

OSU added five runs in the bottom of the fourth. A walk and two singles loaded the bases. With two outs, a single scored two. It was followed with a single to load the bases again and a walk added another run. The fourth single of the inning added two more runs to extend the Buckeyes lead to 6-0.

In the top of the seventh, the Huskers were able to score two runs. Mya Felder led off the inning with a single followed by a double from Abbie Squier. With one out, Peyton Glatter doubled to left field, scoring two, but Ohio State claimed game one, 6-2.

The Huskers return to action tomorrow, Saturday, April 30, for game two of the series against the Buckeyes. The game is set to start at 1 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required). Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr.

Game Notes

Mya Felder’s single in the top of the seventh marked her 11th-consecutive game with a hit.

Abbie Squier reached base for the 21st-consecutive game.

