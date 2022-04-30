Advertisement

Ochaun Mathis commits to Nebraska

Ochaun Mathis
Ochaun Mathis(TCU Athletics)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ochaun Mathis announced via live stream on Saturday that he will be transferring to Nebraska.

Mathis, the former TCU defensive end, was one of the best pass rushers and players in the transfer portal this offseason. His decision came down to Nebraska and Texas on Saturday.

Mathis entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season. In his career at TCU Mathis had 135 tackles, 15.5 sacks, and four pass deflections. In 2021 Mathis finished the season with four sacks.

