Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

This year will be a new governor voted in by the people of Nebraska, but it will be a long road to November 8, but it will first start with primaries in may.(KASEY MINTZ, KSNB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In Nebraska, the winner of a crowded Republican primary race for governor will be the overwhelming favorite to win in November. Nearly all the state’s GOP leaders have lined up behind businessman Jim Pillen.

But no endorsement matters like former President Donald Trump’s. He is backing his longtime friend Charles Herbster and will hold a rally Sunday in support of the cattle breeder.

A third candidate, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, appears to have a shot at winning the nomination in part thanks to an endorsement from the mayor of Omaha.

They seek to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who can’t seek reelection because of term limits.

