Area independent bookstores celebrate Indie Bookstore Day

More than 800 bookstores were celebrating National Indie Bookstore Day on Saturday.
More than 800 bookstores were celebrating National Indie Bookstore Day on Saturday.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 800 bookstores were celebrating National Indie Bookstore Day on Saturday.

Francie and Finch is one of the many independent bookstores in Lincoln. They partnered with three other stores to provide an engaging Indie Bookstore Day. The holiday started in 2013, and is celebrated on the last Saturday of April. The goal is to promote, celebrate and highlight the value of an independent bookstore.

“I like to say that you’re standing in the bookstore capitol of Nebraska,” Leslie Huerta, Francie and Finch owner said. “There’s no other towns in Nebraska that have this many stores, and there’s great ones in town. Maybe you only do the usual best sellers (books), but this would expand your horizons a little bit and get to know all the great bookstores in town.”

Francie and Finch alongside A Novel Idea, Badgers Bookshop and Indigo Bridge had a bingo game going this past week. They used it to encourage shoppers to branch out and try new types of books.

