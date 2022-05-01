Derrick Walker purchases semi truck pursuing trucking business

Advertisement

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - College athletes have been capitalizing on their name image and likeness for almost a year now. One Nebraska athlete is taking it a step further and is creating his own business.

Derrick Walker is known for being Nebraska basketball’s big man. The Kansas City native is returning for a super senior season. While he balances school and basketball, he a trucking business on the side.

Walker’s company’s name is “Tall Boy Trucking,” fitting for the 6′9″ center forward. Right before last season started Walker purchased a semi-truck. He currently has one driver employed, and it’s been on the road making deliveries for the past month. Walker says the idea came to him when he was scrolling on his phone and felt he was wasting time on social media that could be spent on a business and making an income. Derrick said it was hard to get into the business, but now that he’s in he can manage it from right here in Lincoln.

“I can micromanage it without having to physically be there,” Derrick Walker said. “Most of the things are a phone call. If I can be able to leave college with a little money it just helps me transition more.”

As his business grows, Walker says he’d like to work in prison reform. and hire those who are looking for a second chance.

Derrick said his teammates and coaches think his semi-truck purchase is random, but they’re excited for him. He adds that this proves he’s more than just an athlete and can handle business on and off the court.

