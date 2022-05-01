Advertisement

Eight Huskers ink NFL deals after 2022 NFL Draft

By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eight Huskers inked NFL deals following the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Three Huskers heard their names called in three days of the draft. Center, Cam Jurgens, was drafted 51st overall in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Cornerback, Cam Taylor-Britt, was drafted 60th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals where he will be coached by former Husker now head coach Zac Taylor. The last one to hear their name called was wide receiver Samori Toure, Toure was drafted 258th overall in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers.

Shortly after the draft ended Saturday night five other Huskers inked undrafted free agent deals:

JoJo Doamnn - Indianapolis Colts

Austin Allen - New York Giants

Ben Stille - Miami Dolphins

Damion Daniels - Houston Texans

Deontai Williams - Seattle Seahawks

