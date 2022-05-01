Friendship Home stuffing buses with donations for domestic violence survivors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Friendship Home continues to help hundreds of domestic violence survivors in Lincoln, they are looking to Walmart and Sam’s Club shoppers for donations.

This weekend, they are packing StarTran buses with new items for families at the home who have suffered from domestic violence.

Buses are lining up outside of Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Lincoln, but they are not picking people up.

They are being filled with towels, diapers, cleaning supplies and even snacks.

“It’s very easy as people are doing their shopping to maybe pick up a couple of extra items, and people have been responding well to that today,” Janeen Ward, a volunteer said.

It is a part of Friendship Home’s goal. They want to stuff four StarTran buses with items for families who suffered from domestic violence.

“We appreciate that they are just helping out with toiletries and just those things that you don’t necessarily think about all day,” Ward said. “Every day when you’re cleaning your house with Windex, maybe somebody needs to have that.”

They are collecting items for two days. 250 volunteers are in front of each of the stores handing out lists of items that are needed.

“I think that having us here and having the bus be the presence here that is helpful for people to see that,” Ward said.

Friendship Home of Lincoln started stuff the bus 23 years ago. This is their first year collecting donations in-person since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It means so much to those families that we are serving to have new towels and new items for them to continue to grow with their families,” Dani Bryant, Assistant Development Director of Friendship Home said.

Friendship Home and StarTran will be outside of all stores again on Sunday. They will collect donations from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

