Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 2 Saturday night
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 2 and South 48th Street stopped traffic for some time on Saturday night.
The call for the crash came in around 8:30 on Saturday night.
A 10/11 Reporter on scene confirmed there were 2 vehicles involved in the crash, and the crash shut down Highway 2 going east and west at the intersection.
Lincoln Police confirmed the accident was non-life threatening.
This is a developing story, stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.
