Sunday Forecast: Warmer and Breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The second half of the weekend will be mild and not as windy. Much cooler temperatures and rain likely returns for Monday. Below average temperatures will dominate the forecast for the first seven days of May.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High temperatures should be in the low 60s to low 70s with northwest winds 10 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Lincoln Marathon Forecast (KOLN)

Another low pressure system and upper level trough will move through the region Monday. This will bring us a good chance of showers and maybe some thunderstorms too. There could be some isolated severe thunderstorms in extreme Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. It is going to be much cooler with high temperatures mainly in the upper 30s to low 50s. There could be some snow in parts of the panhandle and Western Nebraska. It should be breezy again with east and northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. The rain chance should wrap up late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The active weather pattern continues Wednesday through Friday as an upper level trough potentially moves slowly through the region. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. More rain is possible Thursday and Friday. Temperatures look to remain below average through Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.