Trump/Herbster rally in Nebraska rescheduled for Sunday

GREENWOOD, Neb. (KOLN) - Former President Donald Trump is coming to Nebraska Sunday, after Friday night’s event was cancelled due to severe weather.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is one of the guest speakers at the “Save America Rally” at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood.

People can park and line up beginning Sunday at 6 a.m. Doors will open at noon and speakers will start at 2 p.m. The former president is set to take the stage at 5 p.m.

Attendees are asked to re-register for the rally here.

The event comes after a second woman has come forward by name, alleging Herbster groped her at a public event. Herbster has denied all allegations.

