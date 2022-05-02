After rescheduling, Trump rally endorsing Herbster finally happens Sunday in Greenwood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After severe weather and some rescheduling, the Trump rally to endorse gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster finally happened Sunday in Greenwood. A packed grandstand listened as former president Donald Trump and others in the Republican Party endorsed Herbster as the next governor of Nebraska.

“We are going to take back Nebraska,” Herbster said.

Herbster earned the endorsement from President Trump, and talked about what he would do as a governor. He talked about strengthening the southern border, preventing China from buying Nebraska land and also take Nebraska back from the hands of what he calls the establishment of Nebraska.

“Nebraska political establishment has taken control of the state and the Republican party and they are trying to scare me out of this race and it’s not going to happen,” Herbster said.

Trump touted the other things he could have been doing Sunday while endorsing Herbster.

“I could have played golf. I could have gone to the beach but I’m here with Charles W. Herbster,” he said.

Trump is backing Herbster, even as a second woman has stepped forward by name accusing him of sexual assault according to reporting from the Nebraska Examiner. Eight women have leveled this allegation against him in total.

“He’s been maligned, he’s been maligned, he’s been badly maligned and that’s a shame,” Trump said. “That’s why I came out here it would have been easier for me to say I’m not coming out but I defend people when I know they’re good. He’s a good man.”

