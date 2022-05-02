All-Guard Marathon Team compete in Lincoln Marathon Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over 6,000 runners were expected to participate in the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon today, with runners coming in from all over the country and running virtually. Some of the racers are members of the National Guard, who regularly run in marathons across the country.

Major Jean Kratzer is a runner on the All-Guard Marathon Team.

“This course is always great though, the cheering is awesome, there is a great amount of kids out there high fiving. The atmosphere is just great,” Kratzer said.

Kratzer is from New York and runs in marathons once a month. Recently she suffered an injury, and today she finished the half marathon.

“I was very fortunate, the weather was pretty great today. It was a little windy, but between the cool weather and just wearing compressions, that definitely supported my injury and helped me kind of finish the race a little bit better than I thought,” Kratzer said.

Other members, like Nathan Wanuch, ran the full marathon. He’s from Tennessee and finished the race in 2 hours and 41 minutes.

“The last couple of days it’s just been drinking as much water as I can, getting as much carbs and energy in my body as I can,” Wanuch said after the finish-line.

The All-Guard Team had 40 members who ran today. Some were a part of the ‘Ruck Relay,’ where service members run the marathon relay-style while carrying rucksacks.

“Its awesome so to see these guys and all the hard work they put in coming across the finish line just. It’s awesome to know that they gave it their all to try to win,” Doug Stevens, the All-Guard Marathon Team coordinator said.

Stevens said the team had runners from 28 different states competing today from both the National Guard and Air National guard.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.