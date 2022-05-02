Anglim’s Three Homers Powers Huskers to 12-1 Win vs. Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett Anglim became the fourth Husker all-time with a three-homer game in Nebraska’s 12-1 run-rule victory in seven innings in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader vs. Iowa at Hawks Field.

Anglim’s three-homer game is the fifth in program history, joining Bob Cerv (1950), Steve Stanicek (1982) and Dan Johnson (2000, 2001).

Nebraska improved to 18-24 (6-8 Big Ten) with 12 runs and 10 hits, while the Hawkeyes (25-14, 9-5 Big Ten) totaled one run, four hits and an error.

Emmett Olson tossed the complete-game victory for the Big Red, allowing one run on four hits with a career-high seven strikeouts.

Anglim led the Huskers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three homers, five RBI and three runs. The career day for the redshirt freshman marked the fourth three-hit game and second five-RBI game of the season for Anglim.

Max Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and a run, while Brice Matthews went 1-for-2 with a home run, four RBI, two runs and two walks. Five other Huskers had one hit apiece. Anglim broke open the scoring in the first by blasting a 431-foot solo homer to left center.

Griffin Everitt followed with a single and Leighton Banjoff drew a walk to set up a Matthews’ three-run shot to right center, giving Nebraska a 4-0 lead in the first.

Anglim continued where he left off in the opening frame, smacking his second home run of the game to stretch the lead to 6-0 in the second. Gabe Swansen began the inning with a single to center, setting up the two-run homer for Anglim.

Iowa got one run back in the third, plating its only run of the game on a solo homer by Sam Petersen to leadoff the third.

The Huskers answered right back with six runs on four hits and an error to blow the game open at 12-1 after three innings. Walks to Matthews and Swansen and a Hawkeye error led to a two-RBI single up the middle up Efry Cervantes. Cam Chick followed with an RBI single to left, making it an eight-run game. Anglim had his third homer of the game with a two-run blast to left and Matthews drew a walk with the bases loaded to cap the scoring for the Huskers in the third.Holding an 11-run lead, Olson allowed only two Hawkeyes to reach base in the final four innings, surrendering a two-out single in the fourth and a one-double in the fifth.

Nebraska’s 12 runs in game one marked the third time in its last five games with at least 10 runs, including two run-rule victories in the last three games.

