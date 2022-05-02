Advertisement

Anglim’s Three Homers Powers Huskers to 12-1 Win vs. Iowa

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett Anglim became the fourth Husker all-time with a three-homer game in Nebraska’s 12-1 run-rule victory in seven innings in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader vs. Iowa at Hawks Field.

Anglim’s three-homer game is the fifth in program history, joining Bob Cerv (1950), Steve Stanicek (1982) and Dan Johnson (2000, 2001).

Nebraska improved to 18-24 (6-8 Big Ten) with 12 runs and 10 hits, while the Hawkeyes (25-14, 9-5 Big Ten) totaled one run, four hits and an error.

Emmett Olson tossed the complete-game victory for the Big Red, allowing one run on four hits with a career-high seven strikeouts.

Anglim led the Huskers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three homers, five RBI and three runs. The career day for the redshirt freshman marked the fourth three-hit game and second five-RBI game of the season for Anglim.

Max Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and a run, while Brice Matthews went 1-for-2 with a home run, four RBI, two runs and two walks. Five other Huskers had one hit apiece. Anglim broke open the scoring in the first by blasting a 431-foot solo homer to left center.

Griffin Everitt followed with a single and Leighton Banjoff drew a walk to set up a Matthews’ three-run shot to right center, giving Nebraska a 4-0 lead in the first.

Anglim continued where he left off in the opening frame, smacking his second home run of the game to stretch the lead to 6-0 in the second. Gabe Swansen began the inning with a single to center, setting up the two-run homer for Anglim.

Iowa got one run back in the third, plating its only run of the game on a solo homer by Sam Petersen to leadoff the third.

The Huskers answered right back with six runs on four hits and an error to blow the game open at 12-1 after three innings. Walks to Matthews and Swansen and a Hawkeye error led to a two-RBI single up the middle up Efry Cervantes. Cam Chick followed with an RBI single to left, making it an eight-run game. Anglim had his third homer of the game with a two-run blast to left and Matthews drew a walk with the bases loaded to cap the scoring for the Huskers in the third.Holding an 11-run lead, Olson allowed only two Hawkeyes to reach base in the final four innings, surrendering a two-out single in the fourth and a one-double in the fifth.

Nebraska’s 12 runs in game one marked the third time in its last five games with at least 10 runs, including two run-rule victories in the last three games.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
48th & Highway 2 Accident slowed traffic at the intersection Saturday night.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 2 Saturday night
Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, held a news conference via Zoom...
A second woman steps forward by name to allege Charles Herbster groped her
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

Latest News

Nebraska baseball takes down Iowa in Game one
Nebraska baseball takes down Iowa in Game one
Baseball vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Iowa Outlasts Huskers in 10 Innings on Sunday
Mason Frank wins the men's Lincoln Marathon
Mason Frank headlines winners at the 2022 Lincoln Marathon
Husker baseball drops game two of doubleheader to Iowa
Husker baseball drops game two of doubleheader to Iowa