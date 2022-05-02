Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts proclaims “Beef Month” and highlights Beef Passport Dining Program

Through the Beef Passport program, Nebraskans can qualify for prize drawings by dining at over 40 participating restaurants across the state that serve premium Nebraska beef.(goodlifegreatsteaks.org)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed May as “Beef Month” in Nebraska during a ceremony at the State Capitol.  He was joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman, Nebraska Beef Council Chairman George Cooksley, and Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Masek.  At the news conference, Gov. Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to take part in the 2022 Good Life Great Steaks Beef Passport program organized by the Nebraska Beef Council.

“Nebraska farmers and ranchers take great pride in producing high-quality beef to feed our state, nation, and world,” the Governor’s proclamation declared.  “Beef is part of a nutritious, healthy diet, and when consumers eat beef, they support the industry and encourage growth in the Good Life.”

Through the Beef Passport program, Nebraskans can qualify for prize drawings by dining at over 40 participating restaurants across the state that serve premium Nebraska beef.  Diners will receive a stamp on their passport for each restaurant they visit.  Stamps can be collected now through September 30, 2022.  To request a passport, see a list of participating restaurants, and get information on program rules and prizes, go to www.goodlifegreatsteaks.org.

Nebraska ranks first in the nation for commercial cattle slaughter and second for beef exports, all cattle on feed, and commercial red meat production.  In 2021, Nebraska exported a record $1.81 billion of beef, which surpassed the state’s previous annual high by 25%.  Nebraska is the leading exporter of U.S. beef to the European Union, South Korea, Colombia, Israel, and Kuwait.

The Governor’s Beef Month proclamation is available by clicking here.

From left to right: American Sign Language interpreter Frances Beaurivage; NDA Director Steve Wellman; Nebraska Beef Council Chairman George Cooksley; Gov. Ricketts (podium); and Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Masek(Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)

