Iowa Outlasts Huskers in 10 Innings on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska had its first extra-inning game this season, falling 5-3 in the 10-inning series finale vs. Iowa on Sunday afternoon at Hawks Field.

The Huskers (18-25, 6-9 Big Ten) had three runs on seven hits and an error, while the Hawkeyes (26-14, 10-5) scored five runs on nine hits and an error.Koty Frank had the no-decision in the start after allowing three runs on four hits and six strikeouts in four innings of work. Braxton Bragg took the loss, giving up two runs on four hits while setting career-highs of six strikeouts and 5.1 innings. Tyler Martin tossed the final 0.2 innings.Cam Chick led the Husker offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk. Garrett Anglim, Griffin Everitt, Max Anderson and Brice Matthews had one hit apiece, while Core Jackson and Gabe Swansen tallied one RBI each.Keaton Anthony’s solo home run in the first had the Hawkeyes up 1-0 early in the series finale.

Nebraska responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the first off two hits and an Iowa error. Chick singled through the left side and advanced to third after Anglim’s single to center, while trotting home on the play after a bobbled attempt from the center fielder on the play.

A leadoff single, followed by Peyton Williams’ two-run homer to right center gave Iowa a 3-1 lead after three innings.

Back-to-back singles from Everitt and Anderson put runners on first and second with no outs in the sixth for Nebraska. Leighton Banjoff reached on a fielder’s choice sacrifice bunt after Iowa made the play at third to get Everitt out, keeping runners on first and second with one out. Matthews followed with a single to load the bases before Jackson drew a walk on full count with the bases loaded to score Anderson. An RBI fielder’s choice from Swansen brought home Banjoff to tie the game at three.

After allowing a two-out double in the fourth and a one-out single in the fifth, Bragg retired the next 12 Hawkeyes until a bunt single to third with one out in the ninth broke up the streak. Bragg struck out the next batter and drew a flyout to center with the go-ahead run at third to get out of the ninth without allowing a run.

Two consecutive singles, a wild pitch and an intentional walk had the bases loaded with no outs for Iowa in the 10th. Anthony’s sacrifice fly to center scored Anthony Magano to make it a one-run game. The Hawkeyes added an insurance run with Izaya Fullard’s RBI single to left to stretch the lead to 5-3.

Chick opened the bottom of the 10th with a single to right, while a strikeout and double play ended the Husker threat to clinch the 5-3 win in the series finale for the Hawkeyes.

