Lincoln man shot by Beatrice Police officer following high speed chase

Area where shooting took place in Beatrice.
Area where shooting took place in Beatrice.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Police released the identities of a man shot in a confrontation with police and the officer who shot him.

Chief Bruce Lang said 35-year-old Bradley Allen of Lincoln was the man struck by multiple shots fired by a Beatrice Police Officer, after Allen fled from a vehicle in Beatrice, that earlier was involved in a high-speed chase.

Lang said Allen took off running but police caught up with him. Lang said the man threatened that he had a gun. Initially, an effort to disable him with a taser-like weapon failed. Lang says the suspect made statements that he had a gun, and reached into his waistband. That’s when the officer fired his duty weapon, striking Allen several times.

Chief Lang says the officer involved in the shooting was Kelly Byrne, a patrol division officer who has been with Beatrice Police since December 2018. He was not injured in the incident and is on administrative assignment pending results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation.

Police said Allen was in critical, but stable condition following the late Saturday night incident. He was undergoing surgery at a Lincoln hospital.

Lang says Allen had pending warrants for his arrest from Nebraska and Kansas. A Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop his vehicle for an inoperable headlight Saturday night, but Allen fled south, reaching speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour.

Spike strips placed by police at two north Beatrice intersections had flattened the vehicles tires, but the driver continued to lead police on a pursuit of about 30-to-40 miles per hour before it ended near the Gage County Museum.

