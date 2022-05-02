Lincoln man shot by Beatrice Police officer following high speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Police released the identities of a man shot in a confrontation with police and the officer who shot him.

Chief Bruce Lang said 35-year-old Bradley Allen of Lincoln was the man struck by multiple shots fired by a Beatrice Police Officer, after Allen fled from a vehicle in Beatrice, that earlier was involved in a high-speed chase.

Lang said Allen took off running but police caught up with him. Lang said the man threatened that he had a gun. Initially, an effort to disable him with a taser-like weapon failed. Lang says the suspect made statements that he had a gun, and reached into his waistband. That’s when the officer fired his duty weapon, striking Allen several times.

Chief Lang says the officer involved in the shooting was Kelly Byrne, a patrol division officer who has been with Beatrice Police since December 2018. He was not injured in the incident and is on administrative assignment pending results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation.

Police said Allen was in critical, but stable condition following the late Saturday night incident. He was undergoing surgery at a Lincoln hospital.

Lang says Allen had pending warrants for his arrest from Nebraska and Kansas. A Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop his vehicle for an inoperable headlight Saturday night, but Allen fled south, reaching speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour.

Spike strips placed by police at two north Beatrice intersections had flattened the vehicles tires, but the driver continued to lead police on a pursuit of about 30-to-40 miles per hour before it ended near the Gage County Museum.

