LPD involved in brief standoff late Sunday night

The scene of an LPD standoff late Sunday night that shut down Vine Street from 30th to 32nd Streets.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were involved in a brief standoff outside a home near 31st & Vine Streets late Sunday night.

The incident began around 10:15 p.m., when multiple cruisers were seen gathering in the area around that time. Vine Street was eventually shut down between 30th and 32nd Streets.

Police eventually cleared the scene between 12:15 a.m. and 12:30 a.m., but it’s unclear if any arrests were made or why the incident took place.

Police mentioned to a 10/11 NOW reporter who was at the scene that it was an unsafe situation, but further information about the incident has not yet been provided.

