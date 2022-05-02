LPD involved in brief standoff late Sunday night
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were involved in a brief standoff outside a home near 31st & Vine Streets late Sunday night.
The incident began around 10:15 p.m., when multiple cruisers were seen gathering in the area around that time. Vine Street was eventually shut down between 30th and 32nd Streets.
Police eventually cleared the scene between 12:15 a.m. and 12:30 a.m., but it’s unclear if any arrests were made or why the incident took place.
Police mentioned to a 10/11 NOW reporter who was at the scene that it was an unsafe situation, but further information about the incident has not yet been provided.
