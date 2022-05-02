LPD: Teens steal more than $10,000 of merchandise from vape shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes three teenagers stole more than $10,000 of merchandise from a vape shop.

On Sunday morning, LPD officers were called to Generation V Vape Shop, off N Cotner and Holdrege, on a burglary alarm.

LPD said responding officers found the front window was shattered as a way for suspects to get inside the car.

Based on follow up information, LPD said officers located a car nearby on N Street with three people inside.

Police said they arrested a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man who are both facing burglary charges. A 16-year-old boy was in the car and, according to police, was referred for burglary charges.

LPD said the three teenagers caused $1,800 in damage to the window and more than $10,500 in stolen merchandise from the vape shop was found in their car.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

