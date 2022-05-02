Mason Frank headlines winners at the 2022 Lincoln Marathon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Lincoln Marathon wrapped up on Sunday. The race saw 6,000 runners, in person and virtually, this year.

The men’s marathon was won by Colorado native Mason Frank who finished with a time of 2:19:29. On the women’s side it was won by Emma Huston from Iowa who finished in 2:38:17.

The half marathon saw a repeat champion, Dominic Korir finished 13.1 mile races in 1:03:53. Korir is originally from Kenya and now resides in California. In the women’s half marathon Caren Maiyo, also from Kenya, won first with a time of 1:11:45.

