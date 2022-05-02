Advertisement

Mason Frank headlines winners at the 2022 Lincoln Marathon

By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Lincoln Marathon wrapped up on Sunday. The race saw 6,000 runners, in person and virtually, this year.

The men’s marathon was won by Colorado native Mason Frank who finished with a time of 2:19:29. On the women’s side it was won by Emma Huston from Iowa who finished in 2:38:17.

The half marathon saw a repeat champion, Dominic Korir finished 13.1 mile races in 1:03:53. Korir is originally from Kenya and now resides in California. In the women’s half marathon Caren Maiyo, also from Kenya, won first with a time of 1:11:45.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
48th & Highway 2 Accident slowed traffic at the intersection Saturday night.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 2 Saturday night
Charles Herbster, a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, held a news conference via Zoom...
A second woman steps forward by name to allege Charles Herbster groped her
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

Latest News

Nebraska players greet Max Anderson at the plate after the sophomore slugger's home run against...
Anglim’s Three Homers Powers Huskers to 12-1 Win vs. Iowa
Nebraska baseball takes down Iowa in Game one
Nebraska baseball takes down Iowa in Game one
Baseball vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Iowa Outlasts Huskers in 10 Innings on Sunday
Husker baseball drops game two of doubleheader to Iowa
Husker baseball drops game two of doubleheader to Iowa