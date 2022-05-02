Monday Forecast: Much Cooler and Breezy with Precipitation Likely

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a mild Sunday, Monday is going to be chilly and breezy with rain likely across much of Nebraska. Some areas could see snow too. Much of the upcoming week will feature below average temperatures with more precipitation likely mid-week.

Monday will be mainly cloudy, much cooler and breezy. High temperatures are going to be in the mid 30s to upper 40s which is well below average for this time of the year. Winds will be east and northeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Rain looks to be likely for most of the day in Central and Eastern Nebraska. There could be thunderstorms too. Rain as well as a rain-snow mix or perhaps even periods of all snow are possible for Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Snowfall amounts look to be a trace to 1″ for most locations that see snow, but a few could see up to 2″ of snow. Rain will taper off from west to east Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts of 0.50″ to 1.50″ look likely for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. There could be some isolated severe thunderstorms in Northern Kansas with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. After a small chance of lingering showers early Tuesday, the rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s to around 60.

Another good chance of showers and maybe some thunderstorms too is in the forecast of Wednesday and Thursday as another upper level trough moves through the region. Some lingering showers are possible early Friday, then the rest of the days should be dry. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday (Mother’s Day). That could also be the warmest day of the upcoming week.

