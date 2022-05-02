Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska football program violated NCAA rules for countable coaches and the football head coach violated head coach responsibility rules, according to an agreement released by the Division I Committee on Infractions.

The university, football head coach and NCAA enforcement staff agreed that a former football special teams analyst provided technical or tactical instruction to student-athletes during practices and film sessions. He also assisted in tactical decisions during games. Because he was a noncoaching staff member, his instruction of student-athletes caused the program to exceed the number of permissible coaches in violation of NCAA rules.

According to the agreement, while the head coach did address concerns about the analyst’s instruction of student-athletes with the analyst directly, he did not appropriately monitor the analyst or notify compliance staff that violations had occurred. As a result, the football head coach violated head coach responsibility rules.

This case was processed through the negotiated resolution process (PDF). The process was used instead of a formal hearing or summary disposition because the university, the involved coaches and the enforcement staff agreed on the violations and the penalties. The Division I Committee on Infractions reviewed the case to determine whether the resolution was in the best interests of the Association and whether the agreed-upon penalties were reasonable. Negotiated resolutions may not be appealed and do not set case precedent for other infractions cases.

The university and the enforcement staff used ranges identified by the Division I membership-approved infractions penalty guidelines to agree upon Level II-mitigated penalties for the university and the football head coach. The decision contains the full list of penalties as approved by the Committee on Infractions, including:

A one-year extension to the current probationary period (through April 2023).

A $10,000 fine.

A one-year show-cause order for the football head coach, plus a five-day suspension from all coaching duties during the championship segment of the 2022 football season.

A reduction of the number of football countable coaches by one for two days of practice during the spring 2022 season.

All noncoaching staff members will be removed from practice and competition for five consecutive days during the championship segment of the 2022 season.

Members of the Committee on Infractions are drawn from the NCAA membership and members of the public. The members of the panel who reviewed this case are Carol Cartwright, president emeritus at Kent State and Bowling Green; Kendra Greene, senior woman administrator and senior associate athletics director at North Carolina Central; and Joel Maturi, chief hearing officer for the panel and former athletics director at Minnesota.

Director of Athletics Trev Alberts responded to the infractions and penalties from the NCAA Monday.

”I am appreciative of the diligent efforts of our University of Nebraska staff in working to bring this matter to a close. We have had outstanding collaboration with the NCAA, and I want to thank the NCAA staff for their time and professionalism throughout this process. “It is important for the Nebraska Athletic Department and football program to put this matter behind us and turn our full attention to the upcoming season. We are pleased with the outcome and believe the negotiated resolution is fair and equitable. At Nebraska we are committed to running an athletic department that is fully compliant with all NCAA rules.”

