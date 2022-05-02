Advertisement

Rainy, chilly Monday

By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Low pressure will move across southern Kansas Monday bringing clouds, rain and even some snow to parts of Nebraska. It will be a chilly day with temperatures in the 40s and a gusty east-northeast wind. A few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. We will have a break from the rain on Tuesday with more rain expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cloudy with occasional rain along with a few thunderstorms possible on Monday in the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 40s with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Some areas of Nebraska could see up to 1.50" by late Monday night.
Some areas of Nebraska could see up to 1.50" by late Monday night.(1011 Weather)

Showers should end a little after midnight Monday. Lows in the mid to upper 30s and a chilly north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday and not as cold, although it will still be cooler than average. Highs in the upper 50s and a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

More wet weather expected Wednesday and Thursday with cool temperatures. Warmer temperatures expected for the weekend.

