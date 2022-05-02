Advertisement

Snow closes stretch of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska

Rain in Omaha as trucks crash on different interstate interchanges
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snowy travel along Interstate 80 near Big Springs on Monday morning, May 2, 2022.
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snowy travel along Interstate 80 near Big Springs on Monday morning, May 2, 2022. A stretch of I-80 was closed hours earlier from the Wyoming border to Sidney, Neb.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers braving snowy roads Monday morning in parts of western Nebraska were diverted off Interstate 80 because of dangerous travel conditions.

Nebraska Department of Transportation posted on social media at about 8:30 a.m. that I-80 was closed from the Wyoming state line through Sidney.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️Yesterday was Mayday, but today is still winter in Nebraska. Heavy snow in the west resulted in...

Posted by Nebraska Department of Transportation on Monday, May 2, 2022

At about 11 a.m., I-80 was closed between Pine Bluffs, near the border, until 25 miles west of Ogallala.

The treacherous travel was seen on NDOT cameras showed the treacherous travel.

LIVE LOOK: Snow in western Nebraska

HAPPENING NOW: Winter in Spring ❄️❄️❄️ Here's a live look from a Nebraska Department of Transportation camera along Interstate 80 near Big Springs.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, drivers around the Omaha-metro contended with rainfall, which also caused some traffic trouble-spots.

Two semis jackknifed in rainy conditions within a half-hour of each other.

The first happened under the I-80/I-480 bridge at about 11:30 a.m., with NDOT video showing the semi still upright but twisted around and blocking eastbound I-80 lanes. No injuries were reported, and authorities re-rerouted traffic.

The second incident happened at about noon where northbound Highway 75 traffic merges onto westbound I-80. The trailer blocked several lanes.

A semi-trailer crashed near the Interstate 80/480 interchange on Monday, May 2, 2022.
A semi-trailer crashed near the Interstate 80/480 interchange on Monday, May 2, 2022. (WOWT)
A semi-truck crashed on the I-80/Highway 75 interchange on Monday.

