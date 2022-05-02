Advertisement

Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a...
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a gunshot wound while hunting with friends.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Neb. (Press Release) - On Sunday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old boy had suffered a gunshot wound while hunting with friends, which occurred in southern Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The victim is in critical condition at a Lincoln hospital.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules
The scene of an LPD standoff late Sunday night that shut down Vine Street from 30th to 32nd...
Man arrested following standoff late Sunday night in central Lincoln
Area where shooting took place in Beatrice.
Lincoln man shot by Beatrice Police officer following high speed chase
LPD: Teens steal more than $10,000 of merchandise from vape shop
Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska draws thousands

Latest News

Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day
Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day
BBB warning storm damage
Better Business Bureau warms of storm damage repair scams
Teepee protest
Camp set up to protest proposed Lincoln housing development
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!