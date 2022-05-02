Advertisement

Troopers find 362 lbs of pot in I-80 stop

Gerald Robinson Jr, 38, of San Diego, CA, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than...
Gerald Robinson Jr, 38, of San Diego, CA, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than a pound, delivery of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp.(Hamilton County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was arrested after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located more than 350 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Chrysler Pacifica following another vehicle too closely on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 362 pounds of marijuana. The driver, Gerald Robinson Jr, 38, of San Diego, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than a pound, delivery of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp.

He was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48th & Highway 2 Accident slowed traffic at the intersection Saturday night.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 2 Saturday night
Flags supporting Donald Trump and Charles Herbster outside the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, the...
Trump/Herbster rally in Nebraska rescheduled for Sunday
Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules
College athletes have been capitalizing on their name image and likeness for almost a year...
Derrick Walker purchases semi truck pursuing trucking business
The scene of an LPD standoff late Sunday night that shut down Vine Street from 30th to 32nd...
Man arrested following standoff late Sunday night in central Lincoln

Latest News

Area where shooting took place in Beatrice.
Lincoln man shot by Beatrice Police officer following high speed chase
LPD: Teens steal more than $10,000 of merchandise from vape shop
Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed snowy travel along Interstate 80 near Big...
Snow closes stretch of Interstate 80 in western Nebraska
Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules