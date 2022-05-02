Troopers find 362 lbs of pot in I-80 stop
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was arrested after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located more than 350 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
At approximately 11:40 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Chrysler Pacifica following another vehicle too closely on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed 362 pounds of marijuana. The driver, Gerald Robinson Jr, 38, of San Diego, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than a pound, delivery of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp.
He was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.
