Tuesday Forecast: Here comes the sun...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a moisture-laden Monday...drier and somewhat milder conditions return on Tuesday...

Our weather pattern has turned 180 degrees over the past 4-or-5 days...with many areas of the state seeing more total precipitation over the past few days than they’ve seen in the previous 3-and-1/2 months. This more “unsettled” weather pattern will continue as the week goes along, with additional rainfall chances in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame...and again for parts of the upcoming Mother’s Day Weekend. Our “dry” or “mainly dry” periods would include Tuesday...Friday...and most of Saturday.

Monday Precip. Totals - Thru Monday 3pm (KOLN)

7-Day Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

Unseasonably chilly temperature to begin the week will be slow to warm...with highs in the 50s and lower 60s for Tuesday...Wednesday and Thursday. Friday high temperatures should make it back into the 60s and 70s...with highs on Saturday expected to reach the 70s and lower 80s...with Sunday cooling back a bit in western Nebraska as our weekend rain chance begins to evolve. Highs in central and eastern Nebraska on Sunday will once again head for the 70s.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s-to-upper 30s statewide.

Tuesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday will be back in the mid 50s-to-low 60s.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will be a bit milder with upper 30s-to-lower 40s.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will again be concentrated in the low 50s-to-low 60s.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Highs from Thursday-through-Mother’s Day Sunday look like this...

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook highlights the unsettled nature of our weather pattern change...with continued rain “chances” scattered throughout the next week...and warming temperatures for the weekend and beginning of next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

