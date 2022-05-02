Advertisement

Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Otoe County last Friday night

(@NWSOmaha)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley confirmed the touchdown of two tornadoes during Friday night’s severe weather that moved through the area.

NWS says the touchdowns were just south of the village of Douglas, which is in southwestern Otoe County. NWS adds that both tornadoes were EF-1 in strength, with peak winds estimated to be around 93 mph.

Damage paths for both were less than a mile, but the weather service says there was damage to trees, barns, and even a home.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48th & Highway 2 Accident slowed traffic at the intersection Saturday night.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 2 Saturday night
Flags supporting Donald Trump and Charles Herbster outside the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, the...
Trump/Herbster rally in Nebraska rescheduled for Sunday
College athletes have been capitalizing on their name image and likeness for almost a year...
Derrick Walker purchases semi truck pursuing trucking business
Callie Witt
Nebraska native dies after being thrown from horse at Kentucky training center
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

The scene of an LPD standoff late Sunday night that shut down Vine Street from 30th to 32nd...
LPD involved in brief standoff late Sunday night
Mason Frank wins the men's Lincoln Marathon
Mason Frank headlines winners at the 2022 Lincoln Marathon
Over 6,000 runners were expected to participate in the Lincoln Marathon and Half Marathon...
All-Guard Marathon Team compete in Lincoln Marathon Sunday
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Much Cooler and Breezy with Precipitation Likely