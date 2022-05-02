Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Otoe County last Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley confirmed the touchdown of two tornadoes during Friday night’s severe weather that moved through the area.

NWS says the touchdowns were just south of the village of Douglas, which is in southwestern Otoe County. NWS adds that both tornadoes were EF-1 in strength, with peak winds estimated to be around 93 mph.

Damage paths for both were less than a mile, but the weather service says there was damage to trees, barns, and even a home.

