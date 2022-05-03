Advertisement

2021-2022 Lincoln-Lancaster County flu numbers

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an increase in flu cases late in the season, Lincoln area health officials are optimistic about the numbers continuing to drop. In Lancaster County, the number of flu cases this season peaked in December with about 120 cases reported in one week, then plummeted to less than 20 per week in January. However, they spiked again around mid-April when there were about 70 weekly cases being reported. Now, that number is back down to about 40 cases with a positivity rate of around 12%.

“Our guess is within the next week or two we should be getting down to low levels or be gone,” Tim Timmons with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said. “But, it’s gradually going down and it should continue that way,” he said.

Statewide, there have been just over 10,000 cases of flu since last fall. That’s on the low-end for a typical sick season. The 2020-2021 flu season set a record for how few cases were reported in Nebraska with under 400. The flu season typically begins in October and health officials recommend getting flu shots in September.

