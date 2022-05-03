How the Cookie Crumbles: Nebraska Innovation Campus hosting interactive summer camp

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This summer, UNL is hosting a summer camp for high schoolers, showing the ins and outs of the of the food processing chain, essentially learning how the cookie crumbles.

At Nebraska Innovation Campus, students will be able to follow the production and processing of foods from the farm to the table. Organizers said this is a great way for student to get hands-on experience and also showcase the many programs offered.

“We’re going to be working in laboratories and we have chemistry food biology,” UNL Associate Professor, Andreia Bianchini said. “We’re going to have an opportunity to work in the pilot plant and scale things up and make products so they have an opportunity to see what a food scientist does.”

The camp will also give students the opportunity to stay and dine at Nebraska’s campus. Registration closes May 13 and will start the day after Memorial Day. The camp website has more information and how you can sign-up.

