Advertisement

HS Soccer: District Scores & Highlights

Highlights from Monday's high school soccer games in Lincoln.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HS Soccer Scoreboard (Monday, May 2)

BOYS

Blair 3, Madison 1

Columbus Scotus 10, Seward 0

Creighton Preparatory School 3, Grand Island 2

Gretna 7, North Platte 0Kearney 4, Papillion-LaVista 1

Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln North Star 2 (OT)

Millard North 3, Lincoln High 1

Millard South 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Norris 2, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1

Omaha Bryan 3, Omaha Central 0

Omaha Westside 4, Omaha Benson 0

Papillion-LaVista South 3, Fremont 1

Schuyler 3, Columbus Lakeview 0

South Sioux City 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2 (OT)

GIRLS

Columbus Scotus 10, South Sioux City 0

Elkhorn 3, Elkhorn North 0

Gretna 16, Omaha Benson 1

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 6, Beatrice 0

Lincoln Southeast 10, Omaha Bryan 0

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 3, Columbus Lakeview 2

Millard North 2, Fremont 1

Norris 6, Seward 0North Platte 3, Millard South 2 (OT)

Omaha Marian 6, Lincoln North Star 0

Omaha Mercy 3, Gross Catholic 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Waverly 0

Omaha Westside 4, Kearney 1

Platteview 3, Ralston 0

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48th & Highway 2 Accident slowed traffic at the intersection Saturday night.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 2 Saturday night
Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules
Flags supporting Donald Trump and Charles Herbster outside the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, the...
Trump/Herbster rally in Nebraska rescheduled for Sunday
College athletes have been capitalizing on their name image and likeness for almost a year...
Derrick Walker purchases semi truck pursuing trucking business
The scene of an LPD standoff late Sunday night that shut down Vine Street from 30th to 32nd...
Man arrested following standoff late Sunday night in central Lincoln

Latest News

Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules
Nebraska players greet Max Anderson at the plate after the sophomore slugger's home run against...
Anglim’s Three Homers Powers Huskers to 12-1 Win vs. Iowa
Nebraska baseball takes down Iowa in Game one
Nebraska baseball takes down Iowa in Game one
Baseball vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Iowa Outlasts Huskers in 10 Innings on Sunday