In-person early voting begins in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced Tuesday that the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office is open for in-person early voting in advance of the May 10 Primary Election.

The election office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, will be open during the following times from Tuesday, May 3 through Monday, May 9:

Tuesday, May 3rd – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4th – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 5th – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 6th – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7th – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Monday, May 9th – 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Anyone having any questions may call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

