LPD investigating break-in at northeast Lincoln smoke shop

(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a break-in at a northeast Lincoln business.

Around 8:44 a.m. on Monday, LPD said a passerby noticed the front glass door of Exotic CBD was shattered.

The store is on Bair Avenue, near 33rd and Superior Streets.

According to police, a number of items were stolen from the store totaling $550. Investigators estimate the damage to be $600.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

