Not as cold Tuesday with some sunshine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We will be in between storm systems on Tuesday. Temperatures will be warmer, but still below average for the first part of May. The next storm system will begin to move into the Plains on Wednesday generating scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday night and Thursday.

Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning in the Lincoln area and cool. Partly sunny this afternoon and not as cold with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Not as cold on Tuesday however, temperatures will still be below average. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night and cool. Lows in the lower 40s with a easterly wind 10 to 20 mph.

Cool temperatures Wednesday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs around 60 with an east wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Below average temperatures continue on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Rainfall potential Wednesday through early Friday morning.

Rainfall potential Wednesday and Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Periods of rain with a few thunderstorms on Thursday and cool. Warmer on Friday and the weekend. There is a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

