Advertisement

Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento and that it was gang-related violence. Prosecutors charged three men with murder Tuesday, according to officials.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed murder charges in a mass shooting that rocked California’s capital city a month ago.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Tuesday that three men have been charged with murder in the slayings.

All three are eligible for the death penalty, but that decision has not been made yet.

The gang feud erupted in gunfire before dawn April 3 as patrons of bars and nightclubs emptied out onto the streets in downtown Sacramento. Six people were killed in the bloodshed, including one man who was an alleged shooter.

A dozen others were wounded by bullets — including two other alleged gunmen. Police say at least five people fired bullets in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules
The scene of an LPD standoff late Sunday night that shut down Vine Street from 30th to 32nd...
Man arrested following standoff late Sunday night in central Lincoln
Area where shooting took place in Beatrice.
Lincoln man shot by Beatrice Police officer following high speed chase
LPD: Teens steal more than $10,000 of merchandise from vape shop
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a...
Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County

Latest News

The rural department serves 84 square miles and 1,850 people in 2 separate counties, but...
Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department raising money for ambulance
Brittney Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow...
State Dept.: Brittney Griner considered wrongfully detained
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Carman Deck....
Execution of Missouri man just the 5th in US this year
The U.S. Department of Justice reported that a federal jury has convicted five members and...
White supremacist gang members convicted of murder, kidnapping, Justice Dept. reports
A Colorado mother meets her own birth mother for the first time in more than 50 years.
‘You’re more beautiful in person’: Woman meets her birth mother for the first time in over 50 years