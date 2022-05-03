Wednesday Forecast: Midweek moisture moves back in...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of showers-and-thunderstorms expected across our region for Wednesday-Thursday...

Weather conditions Tuesday night should be seasonably cool and mainly dry as we get ready for our next precipitation chance. An area of low pressure will cross the Central and Southern Plains...increasing our rain chances once again from west-to-east during the day on Wednesday. The slow progression of this weather system will mean lingering rain chances through the day on Thursday and into Thursday night...with eastern Nebraska in line to see a continued moisture chance even into early Friday morning. While the best chance for severe weather should stay to the south of 10-11 Country...some isolated thunderstorms will be possible at times. Generous rainfall amounts are once again expected for much of Nebraska over the next 48 hours.

48-Hour Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

48-Hour Precipitation Potential - Lincoln (KOLN)

Lows tonight will range from the upper 30s-to-lower 40s in most locations.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Cloud cover and expected rain will keep highs on Wednesday well-below average once again...with temperatures ranging from around 50°...to near 60°.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night should be in the low 40s-to-low 50s for most of us...a bit “chillier” than that in the far west.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

With our precipitation chances continuing through the day on Thursday...highs will once again “struggle” into the low 50s-to-low 60s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Out latest 7-Day Outlook continues to lean on the “unsettled” side of things...with additional shower-and-thunderstorm chances from Saturday night-through-Mother’s Day Sunday...and again early next week. You can also look forward to warming temperatures by the weekend...with 80s possible by early next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

