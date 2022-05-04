Advertisement

Clouds and showers possible Wednesday

By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a few showers possible and continued on the cool side. The best chance of rain will be Wednesday night and Thursday. Warmer temperatures expected by the end of the week and the weekend.

Mostly cloudy for Lincoln on Wednesday with a few scattered showers this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s with an east wind 10 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures expected Wednesday.
Cool temperatures expected Wednesday.

Cloudy with occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 40s with an northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures Wednesday night.
Cool temperatures Wednesday night.

Cloudy with occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm on Thursday. Highs in the mid 50s and a cool northeast breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Another cool May day.
Another cool May day.

Rainfall potential Wednesday through early Friday morning. Heaviest precipitation will be in far southern and southeast Nebraska.

Some locations in southern Nebraska could see 1 to 2 inches of rain.
Some locations in southern Nebraska could see 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Small chance of rain early on Friday otherwise, partly sunny and warmer. The weekend will be warmer, but there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures for the weekend with a chance of rain on Sunday.
Warmer temperatures for the weekend with a chance of rain on Sunday.

