County board distributes diversion money

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ten organizations in Lincoln received money from the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice. These groups use the grant money to stop kids from entering the criminal justice system.

These grants totaled out to more than 1.7 million dollars. The full totals can be found here.

The County Board and 10 organizations called the grants an investment in the future and also a way to cut costs, by keeping people out of prison. One group to receive the funds is Lighthouse.

Lighthouse is an after school program. The organization received more than $79,000 that will be split between two main focuses.

One is maintaining what they call a strengths coach-- which helps their kids focus and build on their strengths. This is the other:

“One of the grants we get is for restorative practices,” Bill Michener, the executive director at Lighthouse said. “Restorative practices is a way to work with young people in a different way to give them a voice, to be involved in every decision whether it’s through programming, or when harm is caused.”

Lincoln Public Schools is a recipient too. They received more than $226,000 for their truancy diversion program. If a student misses too much school, it can get them in trouble with the county attorney.

“It allows us to give more intense and individualized support to address the barriers to their attendance issues,” Russ Uhing, the Director of Student Services at Lincoln Public Schools said.

These grants are awarded annually and have been for some time.

“It’s important to make that investment early in their life to make sure their future is everything it can be,” Deb Schorr, the Commissioner for District 3 in Lancaster County said. “That means staying in school and finding a job and making sure support system is around them.”

Without these dollars, Michener said Lighthouse just wouldn’t be the same.

“We are only restorative because of the crime commission’s dollars in order to do that,” Michener said. “We’ve only been able to bring a strength finders coach on because of those dollars.”

LPS shared the sentiment.

“The importance of students being in school is to be successful.” Uhig said. “The goals is developing those academic skills, being able to graduate from high school and be able to move onto whether that’s secondary education, the workforce, the military, whatever that is.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.