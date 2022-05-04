Advertisement

Election 2022: Thousands of Nebraskans switching party affiliation ahead of primary

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Switches in party affiliation, likely fueled by people wanting to vote in the hotly contested Republican primary race for governor, have increased in Nebraska.

According to the new figures released Tuesday, the Nebraska GOP has picked up more than 8,400 members if the last two months, with 6,400 of them coming just last month.

Registered Democrats during the same timeframe dropped by more than 5,600.

RELATED: Latest financial report on Nebraska gubernatorial race campaigns

This all comes as the total number of registered voters has only increased by about 600 voters.

The Douglas County Election Commissioner told 6 News last month that his office estimated about 600 such changes had been registered in the county from March 1 through April 15, with the vast majority moving from nonpartisan or the Democratic party to the Republican party.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a...
Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

Figures release Tuesday suggest that many Democrats are switching to Republicans ahead of next...
Voters switching parties ahead of Nebraska primary
Brett Lindstrom
Election 2022: Omaha Police Chief Schmaderer endorses Lindstrom for governor
Election 2022: Latest financial report on Nebraska gubernatorial race campaigns
Voting generic
In-person early voting begins in Lancaster County