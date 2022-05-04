Endangered & Missing Advisory issued for Odell, Nebraska man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Endangered and Missing Advisory has been activated to find 82-year-old Marvin Bures. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, he was last seen Tuesday, May 3 around 4:30 p.m. near Southwest 75th and Sage Roads in Odell, Nebraska.

He’s listed as 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds. He’s a white male and was last seen in a silver 2004 F-250 with Nebraska plate 3-702R. Authorities believe he’s wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, and possibly a green sweat shirt.

Bures has dementia and a heart condition, and doesn’t have his medication with him.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Nebraska State Patrol or the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

