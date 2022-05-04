Advertisement

Endangered & Missing Advisory issued for Odell, Nebraska man

Marvin Bures, 82, was last seen driving a Ford F-250 on Tuesday afternoon near Odell, Nebraska
Marvin Bures, 82, was last seen driving a Ford F-250 on Tuesday afternoon near Odell, Nebraska(koln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Endangered and Missing Advisory has been activated to find 82-year-old Marvin Bures. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, he was last seen Tuesday, May 3 around 4:30 p.m. near Southwest 75th and Sage Roads in Odell, Nebraska.

He’s listed as 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds. He’s a white male and was last seen in a silver 2004 F-250 with Nebraska plate 3-702R. Authorities believe he’s wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, and possibly a green sweat shirt.

Bures has dementia and a heart condition, and doesn’t have his medication with him.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Nebraska State Patrol or the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Football team penalized for violating NCAA rules
The scene of an LPD standoff late Sunday night that shut down Vine Street from 30th to 32nd...
Man arrested following standoff late Sunday night in central Lincoln
Area where shooting took place in Beatrice.
Lincoln man shot by Beatrice Police officer following high speed chase
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a...
Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

A St. Paul man reunited with the Bryan West nurse that saved his life when he went into cardiac...
Nebraska cardiac arrest survivor reunited with lifesaver one year later
HS Soccer District Finals (Tues, May 3)
HS Soccer District Finals (Tues, May 3)
HS Soccer District Finals (6pm Report)
HS Soccer District Finals (6pm Report)
CPR saves lives
CPR saves lives