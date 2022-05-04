Huskers in danger of missing Big Ten Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team is currently outside the top eight spots in the Big Ten standings. The Huskers are tied for ninth with a 6-9 record, which means the Big Red is in danger not qualifying for the conference tourney.

“We are where we are,” Will Bolt said. “We’ve gotta win games.”

The Huskers currently sit one game back of Purdue, who holds final spot for the Big Ten Tournament. The 5-day tournament is scheduled for May 25-29 at Charles Schwab Field. Bolt says the tourney being held in Omaha does not add pressure to the Huskers’ current situation.

“Kind of sucks we waited until now,” said senior outfielder Cam Chick. “No better time to get hot than right now.”

The Huskers’ remaining schedule includes series against Minnesota, Illinois, and Michigan State. The Golden Gophers are last in the Big Ten standings, while the Spartans are tied with Nebraska at 6-9.

“We’re looking to win a lot of these games and get to the Big Ten Tourney and do damage there,” outfielder Garrett Anglim said.

