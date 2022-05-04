Advertisement

Huskers in danger of missing Big Ten Tournament

Baseball vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Baseball vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi(Dillon Galloway)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team is currently outside the top eight spots in the Big Ten standings. The Huskers are tied for ninth with a 6-9 record, which means the Big Red is in danger not qualifying for the conference tourney.

“We are where we are,” Will Bolt said. “We’ve gotta win games.”

The Huskers currently sit one game back of Purdue, who holds final spot for the Big Ten Tournament. The 5-day tournament is scheduled for May 25-29 at Charles Schwab Field. Bolt says the tourney being held in Omaha does not add pressure to the Huskers’ current situation.

“Kind of sucks we waited until now,” said senior outfielder Cam Chick. “No better time to get hot than right now.”

The Huskers’ remaining schedule includes series against Minnesota, Illinois, and Michigan State. The Golden Gophers are last in the Big Ten standings, while the Spartans are tied with Nebraska at 6-9.

“We’re looking to win a lot of these games and get to the Big Ten Tourney and do damage there,” outfielder Garrett Anglim said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a...
Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

The Nebraska softball team starts preseason practice outdoors at Bowlin Stadium.
Senior Day on Saturday, Huskers set for Final Home Weekend
Lincoln East soccer players celebrate the Spartans' district championship.
HS Soccer: District Scores & Highlights (Tues, May 3)
HS Soccer District Finals (Tues, May 3)
HS Soccer District Finals (Tues, May 3)
HS Soccer District Finals (6pm Report)
HS Soccer District Finals (6pm Report)