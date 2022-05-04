Advertisement

Inmate reported missing from Omaha corrections facility

(PHOTO: Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Omaha Tuesday night.

It’s reported Jonathan Walker-Hernandez, 33, didn’t return to the facility after leaving his job in the afternoon.

Walker-Hernandez is described as a 5 feet 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

He’s serving two to three years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person out of Douglas County. Walker-Hernandez has a pending release date of Dec. 6, 2022, with the possibility of parole on June 6, 2022.

Officials advise calling local police or the Nebraska State Patrol to give any tips or information.

