Latest financial report on Nebraska gubernatorial race campaigns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has the latest financial filings with the state for the 2022 Nebraska governor’s race.

Now with one week away from the primary election, it seems many candidates have enough cash to get their messages out.

According to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, Jim Pillen has $1.5-million in cash on hand. He’s spent $5.6 million this year.

Charles Herbster has a $540,000 cash balance. He’s spent $4.4 million this year.

Brett Lindstrom has a $486,000 cash balance. His campaign has spent $1.8 million in 2022.

Theresa Thibodeau has $16,000 left and has spent $266,000.

Democrat Carol Blood has a $50,000 cash balance and has spent $59,000 this year.

