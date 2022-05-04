Lincoln man shot by Beatrice police officer has died

LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska/AP) - A Lincoln man who was shot over the weekend during a confrontation with police in Beatrice has died.

Beatrice police chief Bruce Lang says 35-year-old Bradley Allen died Tuesday afternoon, three days after the incident.

Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times. Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice police officer.

The officer said Allen yelled that he had a gun, then reached into his waistband leading the officer to shoot Allen several times.

Police had said Monday that Allen was in critical but stable condition following surgery in Lincoln.

Allen had pending arrest warrants from Nebraska and Kansas. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting and the officer involved is on administrative assignment, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Because the case now involves the death of a person in custody or in the process of being detained, a grand jury investigation will be required by state law.

