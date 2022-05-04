Advertisement

Lincoln mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird(Ellis Wiltsey)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the city of Lincoln, Baird contracted COVID and started showing symptoms Tuesday afternoon.

“After developing symptoms yesterday afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thanks to the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and booster, my symptoms are mild, and I expect to work from home while completing the recommended quarantine period,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

