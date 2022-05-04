Lincoln South Beltway Project entering last year of construction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is two years into the Lincoln South Beltway project and as of May 1, crews have hit another important milestone.

The Saltillo bridge which goes over US Highway 77 is now complete, as well as the ramp from northbound Highway 77 to Saltillo Rd.

Other progress includes roughly 85 percent completion of the project’s 21 bridges, and nearly half of the roads paved. District One Construction Engineer, Curt Mueting also said there are some significant traffic changes for the public to be aware of.

“We moved all the traffic to head to head configuration on the new 77 northbound lanes,” Mueting said, “It’s a major traffic pattern change people are getting used to, they’ve handled it well so far and we’ve been monitoring that.”

At this point in time, rising prices and supply chain issues haven’t impacted the project, and the beltway is still on schedule to be completed by May 2023.

The biggest focus for the Nebraska Department of Transportation heading into the last year of construction is getting the remaining half of the pavement down. The weather is a major factor for this and could delay completion if we have an unexpected amount of rain.

Another focus is completing the bridges, making it easier for contractors to get to and from certain areas of the project.

“The trucks that go through Lincoln now on Highway 2 will begin to use this and will take the trucks out of Lincoln,” Mueting said, “The flow of trucks from Denver to Kansas City is the largest flow and they will begin to use this new beltway.”

Delays aren’t expected for the new traffic patterns, but they are possible. You can find all road closures and traffic information on the NDOT website.

