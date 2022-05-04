LPD: AC equipment stolen from northeast Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary at a northeast Lincoln business.

LPD said on Tuesday around 11:40 a.m. an officer was dispatched to Falcon Heating & Air, off 48th and Superior Streets, on a report of a larceny.

According to police, the Project Manager reported that an unknown person removed nine air conditioner frame louvers, which is a piece of equipment with horizontal slats attached to the AC unit, from the business’ parking lot.

LPD said the loss is roughly $5,380.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

