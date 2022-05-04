Advertisement

LPD: AC equipment stolen from northeast Lincoln business

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary at a northeast Lincoln business.

LPD said on Tuesday around 11:40 a.m. an officer was dispatched to Falcon Heating & Air, off 48th and Superior Streets, on a report of a larceny.

According to police, the Project Manager reported that an unknown person removed nine air conditioner frame louvers, which is a piece of equipment with horizontal slats attached to the AC unit, from the business’ parking lot.

LPD said the loss is roughly $5,380.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a...
Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

BREAKING: Shots fired near Omaha community center
Security guards fire back at gunman outside Omaha community center
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Countless volunteer firefighters from around Nebraska helped battle the recent wildfires in...
Firefighters share experience battling recent Nebraska wildfires
LPD hosting weekend event to collect unwanted firearms