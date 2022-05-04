Advertisement

LPD hosting weekend event to collect unwanted firearms

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is hosting a Gun Amnesty event this weekend where people in the community can drop off unwanted firearms and ammunition.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, LPD will host their Gun Amnesty event at a parking lot off 52nd and R Streets.

Police said the department will be taking unwanted guns and ammunition with no questions asked.

Owners are told to place unwanted firearms in the rear part of their vehicle, where only law enforcement officers will be handling the firearm during the drop off.

If you plan on attending, LPD said the event will take place on the north side of the building. Drivers are asked to enter the parking lot on 52nd Street and exit on R Street.

LPD said this is the 8th year they’ve held the Gun Amnesty event and collect an average of 60 unwanted firearms a year.

According to police, they will run the firearms to see if it is stolen. If it is reported stolen the firearm will then be returned to its rightful owner, all other unwanted firearms will be destroyed.

LPD said they are partnering with Hope LNK and free handgun lock boxes, as well as trigger locks will be given to people who stop by the event.

