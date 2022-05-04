Advertisement

Nebraska cardiac arrest survivor reunited with lifesaver one year later

One year ago, a Bryan West nurse sprung into action at a Lincoln wedding reception when a man went into cardiac arrest.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: May. 3, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Before May 1, 2021, Taylor Arndt and Neal Dethlefs didn’t know each other. One year later, on Tuesday afternoon, the two reunited at the venue where both of their lives changed.

Arndt, a neuroscience nurse at Bryan Health West, didn’t expect to have to save a life at a wedding reception last May. She was a bridesmaid in her fiancé's sister’s wedding. At the reception she was called to help.

“At first my instinct was that maybe it was someone who drank too much,” Arndt said. “I didn’t know what was going on so I kind of casually walked over there and I saw Neal laying flat on the ground and he was pale, didn’t have any color.”

Dethlefs suffered sudden cardiac arrest, something that happens to 350,000 Americans ever year. According to the American Heart Association, people who get immediate CPR are two-to-three times more likely to survive.

Arndt said she immediately started CPR until medics arrived.

“I’ve never done CPR outside of work, so it was definitely - I guess - it was a scary experience,” Arndt said.

Within minutes, Dethlefs was met by medics. He said after the incident he underwent triple bypass surgery, but had no indicators he would go into cardiac arrest.

“Without her starting [CPR], Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Heart Institute, I’d be dead,” Dethlefs said. “Luckily I was in the right place at the right time.”

Both Arndt and Dethlefs said if he didn’t get CPR in time, he probably wouldn’t have made it out of the reception hall.

“It’s just hard for me to believe that I helped him be here today. I get emotional thinking about it,” Arndt said.

Arndt and Dethlefs are both CPR certified and urge everyone to get trained because you never know when you might need it.

