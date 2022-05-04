Advertisement

Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of killing his fiance in July 2020 is found guilty of first-degree murder by a Saunders County jury Tuesday night.

Kolton Barnes was accused of the stabbing death of 27-year-old Kayla Matulka.

Officers arrested Barnes after the discovery of Matulka’s body in her Malmo home. 6 News was told her dog was also found stabbed to death.

The couple’s online wedding announcement said they were set to marry in October 2020.

Barnes is expected to be sentenced on July 18.

