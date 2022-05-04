Omaha man gets life sentence for murdering real-estate agent

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man found guilty of murdering an Omaha Realtor in December 2020 was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Ross Lorello III, 44, was convicted in February of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The jury began deliberating at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, and returned the verdict at 1:40 p.m. that day.

The state said Lorello still doesn’t take responsibility for the murder of Michael “Mickey” Sodoro, 70, who was an NP Dodge real-estate agent whose body was found in a rental property near 193rd Avenue and W Streets, in the Arbor Gate housing development.

On Dec. 28, 2020, Sodoro was supposed to collect the deposit and first month’s rent, according to details from an arrest affidavit. When no one could reach him that week, his son contacted law enforcement. The next day, deputies found Mickey Sodoro in the garage “inside a crawl space, covered by loose carpeting remnants.”

Prosecutors said Lorello shot Sodoro in the back of the head after a dispute over money.

Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this story.

