Advertisement

Omaha man gets life sentence for murdering real-estate agent

Ross S. Lorello III was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30,...
Ross S. Lorello III was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2020, to face one count of criminal homicide in the death of Michael “Mickey” Sodoro, an NP Dodge real-estate agent who was found dead Tuesday in a rental home in southwest Omaha.(Source: Douglas County Sheriff's Office/WOWT)
By Lauren Melendez
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man found guilty of murdering an Omaha Realtor in December 2020 was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Ross Lorello III, 44, was convicted in February of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The jury began deliberating at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, and returned the verdict at 1:40 p.m. that day.

The state said Lorello still doesn’t take responsibility for the murder of Michael “Mickey” Sodoro, 70, who was an NP Dodge real-estate agent whose body was found in a rental property near 193rd Avenue and W Streets, in the Arbor Gate housing development.

On Dec. 28, 2020, Sodoro was supposed to collect the deposit and first month’s rent, according to details from an arrest affidavit. When no one could reach him that week, his son contacted law enforcement. The next day, deputies found Mickey Sodoro in the garage “inside a crawl space, covered by loose carpeting remnants.”

Prosecutors said Lorello shot Sodoro in the back of the head after a dispute over money.

Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 17-year-old male had suffered a...
Teen shot while hunting with friends in Hamilton County
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

48-Hour Precipitation Potential
Thursday Forecast: Cloudy...cool...and rainy...
Kens Evening Forecast
Kens Evening Forecast
County board doles out funds for diversion programs totaling more than $1.7M in funds
County Board Distributes Grants for diversion programs
Baseball vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi
Huskers in danger of missing Big Ten Tournament
Bradley Allen of Lincoln
Lincoln man shot by Beatrice police officer has died